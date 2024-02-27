Amir Accorded Official Reception Ceremony In Paris

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was accorded an official reception ceremony on Tuesday upon his arrival at the Invalides Palace in Paris, the friendly French Republic.

Minister of the Armed Forces of France HE Sebastien Lecornu led well-wishers to welcome HH the Amir.

The reception ceremony started with playing the Qatari and French national anthems before HH the Amir reviewed the Guard of Honor, consisting of the land forces, air forces, and national Gendarmerie. HH the Amir then shook hands with Their Excellencies members of the French official delegation and senior officials.