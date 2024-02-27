(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Macy's To Close 150 Stores As Earnings Disappoint
Why Nvidia Has Room To Rocket Higher
Lowe's Stock Falls On Downbeat Sales Forecast
Is China A Rising Dragon Again?
Cava's Stock Rises 9% On Earnings Beat Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Chris La - Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Top Stock To Watch Today: Domino's, Coinbase, Berkshire, and More
Pizza maker Domino's (DPZ) added 5.85%, while cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global (COIN) 16.85% on Monday. Steadily but slowly, Berkshire (BRK-B) traded closer to the $1 trillion market capitalization level (at $886 billion). These three stocks need to continue their rise this morning to signal a continued uptrend.
Berkshire is a clear long-term investment. The firm has nearly $200 billion of cash on hand. It may use the $167 billion in cash to buy short-term treasury securities that pay over 5% in interest income. Additionally, it may take advantage of a future sell-off by acquiring firms at a discount.
Domino's, which posted revenue of $1.4 billion in Q4/2023, is trading at a premium. Still, it raised its dividend by a whopping 24.8% to 41.51 billion. Its $1 billion buyback is a welcome move that enhances shareholder value. Ideally, Domino's will wait for its stock to drop before buying shares at a premium. Shareholders benefit more if the firm retires its debt to reduce its leverage.
Coinbase fell last week on Feb. 20 when ARK ETF manager Cathie Wood sold nearly $150 million of shares. Fortunately, the stock snapped back and re-tested its $196.95 high yesterday. Investors should take advantage of ARK selling shares. When the market follows the trade, it creates a better buying zone for investors.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN27022024000212011056ID1107906299
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.