Chris La - Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Top Stock To Watch Today: Domino's, Coinbase, Berkshire, and More

Pizza maker Domino's (DPZ) added 5.85%, while cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global (COIN) 16.85% on Monday. Steadily but slowly, Berkshire (BRK-B) traded closer to the $1 trillion market capitalization level (at $886 billion). These three stocks need to continue their rise this morning to signal a continued uptrend.

Berkshire is a clear long-term investment. The firm has nearly $200 billion of cash on hand. It may use the $167 billion in cash to buy short-term treasury securities that pay over 5% in interest income. Additionally, it may take advantage of a future sell-off by acquiring firms at a discount.

Domino's, which posted revenue of $1.4 billion in Q4/2023, is trading at a premium. Still, it raised its dividend by a whopping 24.8% to 41.51 billion. Its $1 billion buyback is a welcome move that enhances shareholder value. Ideally, Domino's will wait for its stock to drop before buying shares at a premium. Shareholders benefit more if the firm retires its debt to reduce its leverage.

Coinbase fell last week on Feb. 20 when ARK ETF manager Cathie Wood sold nearly $150 million of shares. Fortunately, the stock snapped back and re-tested its $196.95 high yesterday. Investors should take advantage of ARK selling shares. When the market follows the trade, it creates a better buying zone for investors.









