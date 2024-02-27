Baku Initiative Group Addresses Petition To French President

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Baku initiative group addressed a petition to the President
of France. The petition demands to return more than 90 thousand
material and cultural works stolen by France from Africa to their
countries of origin, Azernews reports, citing BIG.
The statement reads:
"We, the undersigned civil society organizations, call on French
President Emmanuel Macron to keep his promise to return African
artifacts to their country of origin.
In November 2017, Macron, in the presence of 800 students in the
West African country of Burkina Faso, pledged to return works
looted in Africa during the colonial period.
"African heritage must be exhibited in Africa," Macron said,
adding, "I cannot accept that a large part of the cultural heritage
of several African countries remains in France." Within five years,
the conditions for the temporary or final restitution of African
heritage in Africa will be met," he pledged.
Seven years passed already.
It seems that the restitution process, which requires a
legislative basis, remains very complex, so that only a few works
have been returned to their African homes since then. Still 90,000
objects belonging to Africa are held by French public museums.
Sub-Saharan Africa have reaffirmed their interest in
repatriating portions of these collections several times. However,
the“restitution requests” claimed by the objects' legitimate
owners in African countries have been denied.
Legal difficulties in France's national heritage prohibits the
transfer of any property out of France's public domain, including
the Sub-Saharan objects in its public museum collections and French
public museums' ability to transfer art objects out of their
collections is strongly limited by a national legislation.
Up to date, no profound attempt made to amend the existing law,
as the French government does not show willingness to repatriate
the cultural property it looted, falsified, made its ownership
during its colonial period. But it is France's international duty
to promote African culture as a human right.
Culture is a human right. When cultural heritage is at risk then
everything is at risk. Heritage is one nation's existence –
historical past, present and future. Therefore, culture should not
be a target of any crime. Systematically looting of cultural
treasures, France apparently violated the UNESCO Convention on the
Means of Prohibiting and Preventing and İllicit Import, Export and
Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.
Today, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural
Organization (UNESCO) protects over 1,120 sites as World Heritage
to ensure their protection and conservation by the international
community.
Does the designation of UNESCO's "famous" label transform every
assigned property into a universal entity, or do World Heritage
Sites predominantly remain under the ownership of the communities
where they are geographically situated? If universality implies
concepts transcending borders, can it authentically encompass
cultural heritage? Culture not only impacts individuals in diverse
ways but also its significance fluctuates depending on the country,
era, or social environment in which it is situated.
With these actions, France also violates the UNESCO's Convention
for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.
Report prepared by Bénédicte Savoy and Senegalese economist
Felwine Sarr on the Restitution of African Cultural Heritage
describes the role that museums have played in thwarting the
restitution of objects captured during colonization. The report was
delivered to President Emmanuel Macron in late 2018 which states
that 85% to 90% of Africa's heritage still lies outside the
continent. Report recommended that African treasures taken without
permission be returned to their countries of origin.
To date, no fewer than 90,000 objects belonging to Africa are
still held by French public museums, according to a study by French
daily Le Monde. Some facts outlined below:
Fact 1. Bénédicte Savoy and Senegalese economist Felwine Sarr's
report outlines "every piece from Senegal is in France".
Fact 2. Their official report states that most of the Africa
collection in Paris' Quai Branly museum - approximately 46,000
pieces - was acquired with some degree of duress.
Fact 3. The Dapper Foundation in Paris, France owns the Bangwa
Queen sculpture which belongs to Cameroon.
Fact 4. During the French colonisation, the Kanak artistic
heritage was considered non-existent or looted. Kanak heritage and
historical pieces of Kanak sculpture should be returned permanently
to its original territory. There is also an implicit claim for
restitution of cultural heritage behind this program, but with the
novel twist of approaching the issue on a loan's basis restricts to
formalize restitution due to strict French repatriation law.
Fact 5. The African state with the highest number of art pieces
in France is Chad, another former colony.
Fact 6. French colonialists looted books belonging to Tall El
Hadj Omar Tall should be returned back to Senegal.
Fact 7. The Djidji Ayokwe, an emblematic drum of a local tribe,
has long been requested by Ivory Coast and is currently being
restored before its return to the town of Abidjan.
Fact 8. The crown of Ranavalona III, the last queen of
Madagascar, was returned to Antananarivo in November 2020, but
without the law necessary to formalize its restitution and
therefore without any official legal framework.
Fact 9. Mali, Chad, and Ethiopia are still trying to claim
several thousand works which are mostly on display at the Quai
Branly Museum in Paris.
Fact 10. Paris' Quai Branly Museum is naturally the most
concerned, because of its 70,000 works on display, two-thirds were
acquired between 1885 and 1960, and are therefore potentially part
of a theft of heritage.
Seven years after his promise, Emmanuel Macron appears to be far
from the goal he set for himself, namely, the return of African
property to their continent of origin.
We call upon France return the artifacts looted during its
colonial era, amend its strict law that impede restitution and pay
a bill as an illegitimate taker to the objects' legitimate owners,
according to the requirements of the international law."
