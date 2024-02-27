America restricts jeopardized world order

(MENAFN) In a scathing response to the United States' recent imposition of sanctions targeting Russia and its partners, including China, the Chinese Commerce Ministry accused Washington of engaging in "economic coercion" that poses a threat to the established world order and global trade relations. The United States Treasury's announcement on Friday, which unveiled sanctions against around 500 individuals and entities in Russia, drew sharp criticism from Beijing, characterizing the move as an example of unilateral sanctions, "long-arm jurisdiction," and economic coercion.



In an official statement on its website, the Chinese Commerce Ministry emphasized that such actions by the United States undermine international economic and trade rules, posing a risk to the security and stability of global industry and supply chains. The ministry firmly opposed these sanctions and pledged to take all necessary measures to "resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises" impacted by the restrictions.



This comes in the wake of similar measures taken by the European Union and the United Kingdom, both of which included several Chinese companies in their latest rounds of sanctions against Russia. China responded on Monday, accusing Brussels and London of intentionally overlooking positive development trends in their relations with China. The Commerce Ministry argued that the sanctions against Chinese companies lack a basis in international law and cautioned that they could have detrimental effects on economic and trade relations between China and the European Union and United Kingdom unless rescinded.



The latest United States sanction list, reportedly the longest produced by Washington to date, includes targets such as Russia's Mir payment card system, energy firms, and entities linked to the military-industrial sector. Individuals named in the sanctions, including soldiers, figures involved in military procurement, and financial executives, are not limited to residing in Russia but also hail from countries like China, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.



As the international community grapples with the repercussions of these sanctions, China's strong condemnation reflects a growing trend of major global players challenging what they perceive as unilateral and coercive actions by the United States. The situation raises concerns about the potential ripple effects on the intricate web of international trade relations and the need for diplomatic efforts to address the underlying issues contributing to these sanctions.





