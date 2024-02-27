PM Modi Urges People To Spread ‘Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye’ Message Among First-Time Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people to spread the message about a campaign titled 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' among the first-time voters.

A campaign titled 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' is underway to spread awareness among the first-time voters and encourage young voters to exercise their democratic right. Union Minister Anurag Thakur posted the 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' anthem on his X handle and asked everyone to share it.

Responding to the Union Minister's post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said,“Let us make our electoral process even more participative. I call upon people from all walks of life to spread the message, in their own style, among first time voters - Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye.”

During the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday, the Prime Minister interacted with the first-time voters in the country and said that "India takes pride in its youth power, filled with enthusiasm and energy".

Addressing the youth, the Prime Minister had said that the more they participate in the electoral process, the more beneficial it will be for the country.

The Prime Minister urged first-time voters to cast their votes in record numbers and said that the 18th Lok Sabha will be a symbol of youth aspirations.

He said that amid the hustle and bustle of general elections, the youth should not only be a part of political activities but also remain vigilant and engaged in discussions and debates.

“Remember, my first vote is for the country,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said that the Election Commission has launched a campaign, 'My First Vote-For the Country' and appealed to the first-time voters to come out in record numbers to vote through this special campaign.