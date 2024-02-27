Sandeshkhali Unrest: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Gives 72-Hour Deadline For Sheikh Shahjahan's Arrest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has urged the state government to take immediate action and arrest Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the main accused in cases related to sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali. The governor's directive comes in response to the Calcutta High Court's clarification that there is no stay on Sheikh's arrest.

He has been evading authorities for over 50 days following Enforcement Directorate raids at his premises, and over 70 complaints have been filed against him.

In a letter to the state government, Governor Bose emphasized the need for Sheikh's immediate arrest, failing which the reasons for the delay should be reported within 72 hours.

The letter also instructed an investigation into an alleged incident of miscreants throwing a child in Sandeshkhali, with a report to be submitted to the governor's office.

The Calcutta High Court clarified that its previous order only stayed a single judge's decision to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations of an attack on ED officers during raids at Sheikh's residence.

The court directed the concerned police authorities to arrest Sheikh, the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI, the superintendent of police, and the state's home secretary representing the West Bengal government. A public notice about Sheikh's inclusion as a respondent in the matter was also ordered to be published in newspapers.

Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests over allegations of land grab and sexual atrocities by Sheikh and his supporters. While some associates of Sheikh have been arrested, he has been on the run since January 5.

The TMC has asserted a zero-tolerance policy against crime and clarified that it is not shielding Sheikh from accusations of sexual abuse and land grab in Sandeshkhali.