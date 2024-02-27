President Of Mozambique Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique
has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency,
We followed, with great interest, the conduct of the
presidential election that took place throughout the territory of
Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, on 7 February 2024.
On behalf of the People, the Government of the Republic of
Mozambique and myself, I extend to Your Excellency my warmest
congratulations on the undisputed victory obtained in this
election.
Your victory is the supreme expression of the will of the people
of Azerbaijan, who have witnessed progress in the construction and
development of their country in the economic and socio-cultural
spheres, and of the confidence that you have all the qualities to
realize their aspirations for continued well-being.
I avail myself of this opportunity to reiterate the will of the
Republic of Mozambique to continue strengthening the relations of
friendship and cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan for the
sake of progress and the mutual benefit of the two fraternal
peoples.
Please accept, Your Excellency, my good wishes for health and
the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.
Filipe Jacinto Nyusi
President of the Republic of Mozambique"
