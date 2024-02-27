(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Air France flights to Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Air France flights to Costa Rica

February 26, 2024 Air France flights to Costa Rica

Between June and the first week of September, it will schedule direct flights seven days a week to Costa Rica

By TCRN STAFF February 26, 2024

Air France expanded its operations to Costa Rica with the arrival of more flights to Juan Santamaría International Airport thanks to the daily flight that will operate until the end of March and, subsequently, between June and early September 2024 mid-June and the first week of September, Air France will schedule direct flights seven days a week to Costa Rica.

Costa Rica is one of the most desired destinations for French tourists, lovers of contact with nature, and connoisseurs of our biodiversity .During 2023, 67,469 French tourists visited Costa Rica by air, 7,965 more travelers, compared to 2022.

“At the ICT we manage meetings with Air France in France to increase the supply of plane seats to our country, welcoming this announcement that will allow us to continue improving the quality of life of those who make up the Costa Rican tourism sector,” said William Rodríguez, minister. of Tourism.

The negotiations began during a meeting with the airline in October 2023, within the framework of the Top Resa international tourism fair in Paris, with the presence of the Tourism chief and representatives of the ICT investment attraction area.

“Costa Rica is one of the most important markets for Air France and KLM and this has been reflected in the capacity increases we have had in the last two years. Air France began 2023 with three weekly flights San José-Paris; In the month of June we increased to five weekly frequencies and ended the year offering one daily flight,” said Diana Vargas, Commercial Manager of Air France and KLM for Costa Rica and Central America.

