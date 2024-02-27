(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Animal Planet Presenter Will Visit Costa Rica to Share His Most Extreme Adventures ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air France flights to Costa Rica Travel What Precautions to Take if Your Rafting in a River With Crocodiles Travel Ultra-Luxury Cruise Travels Through the Costa Rican Pacific Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity”

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle “Pura Vida City” Will Make San José the Epicenter of Culture, Technology and Entrepreneurship Culture & Lifestyle 74% of Costa Rican Residents with Pets Want More Animal-Friendly Businesses Culture & Lifestyle Creating a Family Abroad: Between Challenges and Opportunities for Expats Culture & Lifestyle How to Create Optimal and Warm Study Spaces at Home Culture & Lifestyle 4 Out Of Every 10 Households in Costa Rica are Single-Parent, Led by Women

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: February 26, 2024 Animal Planet Presenter Will Visit Costa Rica to Share His Most Extreme Adventures

Through an immersive experience Coyote Peterson will talk about his adventures around the world, his conservation work and his experience recording in our country

By TCRN STAFF February 26, 202470 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadTravel TCRN STAFF - February 26, 2024Air France flights to Costa Rica Local News TCRN STAFF - February 26, 2024Drivers in Costa Rica Would No Longer Be Fined if They Do Not Carry a Physical License Things to Do TCRN STAFF - February 26, 2024Being an Influencer is the Dream Job of Ticos this 2024 TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

Coyote Peterson, presenter of Animal Planet, will arrive in the country on March 10 to share his adventures around the world , his conservation work and his experience filming in Costa Rica is known for his wildlife encounters on his show“Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild.”

Interactive activity

Attendees will be able to learn more about his work and interact with him during question and answer sessions, there will also be interactive outdoor activities for the whole family.

The event will take place in the New Auditorium and the Outdoor Areas of the Humboldt School, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 m will be two performances, one in the morning at 10:30 a.m. and another in the afternoon at 3:00 m for the main event in the auditorium will be available online and cost ₡20 thousand, while entry to the outdoor activations will be free.

Organized by FAUNA DE COSTA RICA

The initiative is organized by FAUNA DE COSTA RICA, with the collaboration of Omega, IQ Radio, Publimovil and Rain Forest Water, and promises to be an unforgettable experience for lovers of nature and adventure .-

> - Advertisement - SourceBrenda Camarillo ViaWilmer Useche