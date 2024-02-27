(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Animal Planet Presenter Will Visit Costa Rica to Share His Most Extreme Adventures ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
More Search Local News Updated: February 26, 2024 Animal Planet Presenter Will Visit Costa Rica to Share His Most Extreme Adventures
Through an immersive experience Coyote Peterson will talk about his adventures around the world, his conservation work and his experience recording in our country
By TCRN STAFF February 26, 2024
Coyote Peterson, presenter of Animal Planet, will arrive in the country on March 10 to share his adventures around the world , his conservation work and his experience filming in Costa Rica is known for his wildlife encounters on his show“Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild.”
Interactive activity
Attendees will be able to learn more about his work and interact with him during question and answer sessions, there will also be interactive outdoor activities for the whole family.
The event will take place in the New Auditorium and the Outdoor Areas of the Humboldt School, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 m will be two performances, one in the morning at 10:30 a.m. and another in the afternoon at 3:00 m for the main event in the auditorium will be available online and cost ₡20 thousand, while entry to the outdoor activations will be free.
Organized by FAUNA DE COSTA RICA
The initiative is organized by FAUNA DE COSTA RICA, with the collaboration of Omega, IQ Radio, Publimovil and Rain Forest Water, and promises to be an unforgettable experience for lovers of nature and adventure .-
