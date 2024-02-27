Regtech Market Business Growth, Development Factors And Growth Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “RegTech Market Report by Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), Enterprises Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), Application (Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence, Risk and Compliance Management, Regulatory Reporting, Identity Management), End User (Banks, Insurance Companies, FinTech Firms, IT and Telecom, Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”. The global regtech market size reached US$ 13.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 65.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the RegTech Industry:

Technological Advancements:

Automation streamlines compliance processes, reducing the time and resources required for tasks, such as data collection, analysis, and reporting. This not only makes compliance more efficient but also more accurate, minimizing human errors. The ability to process and analyze large volumes of data is crucial in the regulatory space. With the advent of big data technologies, RegTech tools can handle vast amounts of data, providing deeper insights and enabling more informed decision-making. This is particularly important for risk assessment, monitoring transactions, and identifying potential compliance issues.

Cost Reduction and Efficiency:

RegTech solutions automate many of the manual processes involved in compliance and regulatory reporting. By reducing the reliance on manual labor, these technologies help in cutting down operational costs. Automation not only speeds up processes but also reduces the likelihood of human error, which can be costly to rectify. RegTech tools also provide scalable solutions that can grow with the business. This means companies can start with what they need and expand as their requirements grow, avoiding the need for large initial investments. Cloud-based RegTech solutions offer flexibility, allowing businesses to access services on-demand without significant upfront infrastructure costs.

Rising Need for Risk Management:

As businesses are operating in an increasingly global environment, they face a multitude of regulatory challenges. Different jurisdictions have diverse compliance requirements, and keeping track of these changes is critical. RegTech solutions help businesses navigate this complexity by providing tools for better understanding and managing regulatory risks. RegTech applications, using advanced analytics and machine learning (ML), can identify patterns and anomalies that may indicate fraudulent activities, thus enhancing the capacity for early detection and prevention.

Key players operating in the Regtech industry:



ACTICO GmbH

Acuant Inc.

Ascent

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

ComplyAdvantage

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Jumio

London Stock Exchange Group plc

MetricStream Inc.

NICE Ltd.

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Trulioo Wolters Kluwer N.V.

RegTech Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:



Solution Services

Solution represents the largest segment as it provides the core functionalities and technologies required for regulatory compliance and risk management.

By Deployment Mode:



Cloud-based On-premises

On-premises account for the majority of the market share due to its perceived security advantages and the control it offers to organizations over their regulatory compliance systems.

By Enterprises Size:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises exhibit a clear dominance in the market owing to their complex regulatory challenges and greater resources to invest in comprehensive regulatory technology solutions.

By Application:



Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence

Risk and Compliance Management

Regulatory Reporting Identity Management

Risk and compliance management holds the biggest market share driven by the increasing complexity of regulatory environments and the critical need for businesses to mitigate risks and ensure compliance.

By End User:



Banks

Insurance Companies

FinTech Firms

IT and Telecom

Public Sector

Energy and Utilities Others

Banks dominate the biggest market on account of their stringent regulatory requirements and the high volume of transactions that need continuous monitoring for compliance.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the RegTech market, which can be attributed to the presence of a highly developed financial sector and stringent regulatory standards.

Global RegTech Market Trends:

With regulations like GDPR, there is a growing emphasis on data protection and privacy. RegTech tools are used to ensure compliance with these data regulations.

Blockchain is becoming a popular technology in the RegTech space for its ability to offer secure, transparent, and immutable record-keeping, which is crucial for compliance and audit trails.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

