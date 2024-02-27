BRICS Joint Task Force On Disaster Risk Management To Meet In Arkhangelsk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting of BRICS Joint Task Force on Disaster Risk Management
will take place in Arkhangelsk in April, 2024, the regional
administration's press service said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"BRICS Joint Task Force on Disaster Risk Management's meeting
will be held in Arkhangelsk in April, 2024. The international
meeting's participants plan to discuss vectors of cooperation in
protecting the population and territories from natural and man-made
disasters," the press service said.
Russia's Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov at
the Russia EXPO international exhibition visited the Arkhangelsk
Region's stand, where he discussed the upcoming meeting with the
region's deputy head of the government Dmitry Rozhin.
The choice of Arkhangelsk was not incidental. The Northern Sea
Route passes the region, and its exploitation bears certain risks
of man-made accidents on sea transport and on aircraft, involved in
ensuring the navigation safety. Accident prevention becomes a vital
issue due to the increasing cargo traffic.
Russia's Emergency Situations
Ministry has organized in Arkhangelsk the Arctic Integrated
Emergency Rescue Center. It focuses on response to emergency
situations that may arise in the Arctic - extinguishing fires,
conducting diving operations, cleaning the water surface from
petroleum products, and providing assistance to those in distress
in the circumpolar territories of the Russian Federation.
The Arkhangelsk Center controls the region, the inland and
territorial waters of the White, Barents and Kara Seas adjacent to
the Arkhangelsk Region. In the event of a major emergency in
another part of the country, the Center's specialists may be sent
to carry out emergency rescue and other urgent work there. In 2024,
the ministry's two aviation units will be deployed in Arkhangelsk:
Mi-8 helicopters, designed to operate in Arctic conditions.
