International Protein Day: 5 Benefits Of Protein Consumption For Weight Loss

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "International Protein Day 2024: India is among the top protein deficient nations across the world. With more than 80% of the population unable to meet their daily protein requirements, it is crucial to understand the importance of the macronutrient, protein, in our diet. Protein also helps in muscle growth and aids in weight management of the main aims of the celebration of International Protein Day is to highlight the health benefits of protein and boost the consumption of protein-rich foods for a healthier lifestyle. For those who are trying to lose weight or control their sugar levels, increasing the consumption of proteins is the best way to do so. Here are the 5 main ways in which protein helps in weight management:Control of hungerIncreased consumption of protein-rich foods helps in feeling full and satisfied after a meal, i.e. protein has a strong satiating effect. As a result, protein consumption can lead to reduced overall calorie intake, which means people are less likely to overeat or eat snacks between meals metabolismThe thermic effect of food (TEF) is the energy expended by the body to digest, absorb and process nutrients. Protein contains higher TEF compared to other macronutrients, i.e. fats and carbohydrates. This means our body will burn more calories in the process of digesting and metabolising protein Muscle MassThroughout a person's weight loss regime, there is a gradual reduction in fat and muscle mass. However, protein intake helps in preserving lean muscle mass, ensuring that the weight loss comes primarily from fat. This is important for maintaining a healthy metabolism and achieving a toned appearance Sugar RegulationIt is also beneficial in stabilising blood sugar levels and helps people in preventing rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar. This makes protein-rich foods suitable for diabetics as well. It also helps in preventing rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar, reducing cravings and promoting more consistent energy levels.

Fat BurningProtein is also essential for multiple metabolic processes like breakdown and utilisation of fat for energy. Higher protein intake can enhance the body's ability to burn fat, which is beneficial for weight loss protein comes with a lot of benefits, consuming everything in balance is the essence of a healthy lifestyle and gradual reduction in weight.



