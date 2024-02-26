India To Enhance Electoral Awareness Through Banks, Post Offices Ahead Of Polls

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (NNN-PTI) – The Election Commission of India (ECI), will enhance electoral awareness in India, through the wide network of banks and post offices, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The ECI, yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the Indian Banks' Association and the Department of Posts, to amplify its voter outreach.

India's general parliamentary polls are expected to be held in Apr-May this year.

Around 300 million voters out of a total of 910 million did not cast their votes, in the last parliamentary polls held in 2019.

“The voting percentage then was just 67.4 percent, which the ECI has taken as a challenge to improve upon,” said an official statement, issued by the election body.

According to official sources, there are currently nearly 970 million registered voters across India, who will be eligible to vote in the forthcoming general elections.

The official statement said that, voter education messages will be displayed in the form of posters, flex-boards, and hoardings, at office infrastructure or premises, at major locations of banks and post offices.– NNN-PTI

