Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024, Gives Mantra Of Five-Fs To Textile Industry

New Delhi, Feb 26 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Tex 2024, a landmark global textile event, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

This event, hailed as one of the largest textile gatherings ever held in the country, saw the participation of over 3000 exhibitors and traders from nearly 100 nations, alongside approximately 40,000 visitors.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the significance of Bharat Tex as a platform uniting tradition with technology, style with sustainability, and scale with skill.

He stressed the importance of integrating tradition with technology, emphasising the concept of 'Five Fs'-from farm to fashion to foreign markets-as a holistic approach to textile value chain management.

Addressing the audience, Prime Minister Modi lauded the rich tapestry of Indian textile traditions showcased at the event, emphasising its role in fostering unity through diversity under the banner of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

He commended the depth and resilience of India's textile heritage, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of weavers and artisans in the sector.

Highlighting the government's commitment to bolstering the textile industry's pivotal role in the journey of Viksit Bharat, Prime Minister Modi outlined key initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi underscored the government's efforts to empower MSMEs through revised definitions and enhanced support mechanisms.

He also outlined plans for establishing PM MITRA Parks across various states to facilitate a conducive ecosystem for textile manufacturing.

Moreover, he emphasised the government's focus on skill development, citing initiatives like the National Technical Textiles Mission and the Samarth Scheme, aimed at upskilling workers and promoting entrepreneurship, particularly among women.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the ethos of 'Vocal for Local' and urged stakeholders to capitalise on India's unique artisanal heritage to capture global markets.

He emphasised the need for research and innovation in modern textile domains, urging the sector to lead rather than follow global trends.

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi assured steadfast government support and urged industry leaders to embrace a vision that aligns with global needs while diversifying market outreach.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Minister for Commerce & Industry and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh, among other dignitaries.

