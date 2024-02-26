Prince Ali Patronizes Pre-Screening Of Sci-Fi Film Dune

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) - His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, Chair of the Royal Film Commission of Jordan, hosted a pre-screening of the sequel to the American sci-fi film Dune in the presence of princes and princesses last Sunday.Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film, based on Frank Herbert's novel, was partly shot in Jordan's Wadi Rum. Hollywood stars featured prominently.Dune depicts a classic struggle of good versus evil, set on a desert planet resisting domination from another world.The movie showcased Wadi Rum's stunning natural beauty, bolstering Jordan's tourism appeal.

