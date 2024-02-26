North Field Expansion To Bolster Qatar's Economy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The North Field production expansion project will bolster Qatar's economy.

North Field contains huge additional gas quantities estimated at 240 trillion cubic feet, which raises Qatar's gas reserves from 1,760 to more than 2,000 trillion cubic feet, and the condensates reserves from 70 to more than 80 billion barrels, in addition to large quantities of liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, and helium gas, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi said yesterday.

Minister Al Kaabi noted that these are very important results of great dimensions that will take Qatar's gas industry to new horizons, as they will enable us to begin developing a new LNG project from the North Field's western sector with a production capacity of about 16 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).



Qatar's LNG production to rise 85% by 2030

Design Doha showcases MENA region's creative innovation Souq Waqif International Dates Exhibition begins ahead of Ramadan

Read Also

Qatar's total LNG production will reach about 142 mtpa when this new expansion is completed before the end of this decade. This represents an increase of about 85% compared to current production levels. With the project's completion, Qatar's total hydrocarbon production will exceed 7.25 million oil equivalent barrels per day.

“We had announced a series of projects to raise our production from the North Field with QatarEnergy's decision to raise Qatar's LNG production capacity from the North Field from 77 million to 126 million tonnes of LNG per annum, through two expansion projects - the North Field East and the North Field South, and we have come a long way in implementing these projects according to plan,” Minister Al Kaabi said.

Speaking during a press conference, Minister Kaabi mentioned the tireless work over the past two decades to evaluate the giant North Field and unlock its full potential, especially in sectors that were not covered extensively by previous drilling and evaluation work.“By using state-of-the-art drilling and development technologies, we have drilled more than 20 appraisal wells in the past ten years,” he said.

“Most recently, QatarEnergy has focused its efforts and attention on determining how far west the North Field extends in order to evaluate the production potential from those areas. We have continued geological and engineering studies and have drilled a number of appraisal wells in that area," he said.

Minister Al Kaabi noted that these great efforts have confirmed through technical tests of the appraisal wells, the extension of the North Field's productive layers further towards the west, which means the ability to produce significant additional quantities of gas from this new sector.

These expansion projects, which“we are working to implement, aim to achieve optimal utilisation and management of our natural resources with the aim of contributing to what our wise leadership aspires to in terms of ensuring the economic and social well-being of current and future generations of Qatar as articulated by the Qatar National Vision 2030. At the same time, these projects reaffirm QatarEnergy's commitment to reinforce its global leadership in the production and supply of LNG, and to live up to its commitment to provide an economic, safe, and reliable energy source, giving priority to environmental sustainability for a more prosperous and brighter future,” Minister Al Kaabi added.