TN's IJK To Contest Lok Sabha Polls In Alliance With BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) The Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) will contest the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

This was announced on Monday by party founder and Chairman Paarivendhar alias Patchimuthu. He said that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP-led NDA from the Perambalur Lok Sabha seat.

Paarivendhar interacted with the mediapersons at the BJP headquarters here and said that his party has requested for two seats -- Perambalur and Kallakurichi.

However, sources in the BJP told IANS that the IJK would be contesting the Perambalur seat and that the party has not decided on allocating a second seat to the IJK.

BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai and BJP national secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu, Aravind Menon met Paarvendhar at the BJP state headquarters and finalised his candidature from the Perambalur.

The AIADMK snapped its ties with the BJP-led NDA last year.