Russia's Missile Barrage Hits Kirovohrad Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kirovohrad region survived another massive missile attack launched by Russia.
This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raikovych, via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"Kirovohrad region has survived another massive missile attack," Raikovych wrote. Read also:
President: Coming months will be difficult, but Ukraine has plan
The official said the strike brought no casualties or destruction, as per tentative reports.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's security forces apprehended a Russian intelligence asset who is believed to have been collecting sensitive data on the deployment of air defense capabilities across Kirovohrad region.
MENAFN25022024000193011044ID1107897556
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.