Russia's Missile Barrage Hits Kirovohrad Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kirovohrad region survived another massive missile attack launched by Russia.

This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raikovych, via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Kirovohrad region has survived another massive missile attack," Raikovych wrote.

The official said the strike brought no casualties or destruction, as per tentative reports.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's security forces apprehended a Russian intelligence asset who is believed to have been collecting sensitive data on the deployment of air defense capabilities across Kirovohrad region.