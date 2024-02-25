Amadeus And Turkish Airlines Celebrate A Day Of Cricket And Community Spirit With Travel Fraternity.

(MENAFN- Mid-East) United Arab Emirates:– Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, in collaboration with

Turkish Airlines proudly announces the successful conclusion of an exhilarating cricket

event organized by the travel agency community in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The event, which

brought together over 150 participants and their families, showcased a remarkable display

of talent, sportsmanship, and community bonding.

The day was marked by a series of spirited cricket matches, featuring 12 vibrant teams from Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and the winning team received tickets from Turkish Airlines. The air was filled with enthusiasm and camaraderie as the teams competed in a friendly yet

competitive spirit.

The tournament concluded with AUH MIX-1, comprising members from Travel Planner,

Asrar, Ansari, and Supreme Travel, clinching the winner's title. Their exceptional

performance and sportsmanship set a high standard for the tournament.

Omeir Travel earned the runner-up position, displaying commendable efforts and skill

throughout the matches while the third position was secured by a collaborative team from

Voyage Travel and Faris Travel, who also took home the Fair Play Award for their

outstanding conduct during the tournament.

The event also celebrated individual talents with the announcement of the Best Player of

the Tournament, Best Batsman, and Best Bowler awards. Player of the Tournament: Arslan

Muhammad from Omeir Travels, for his outstanding overall performance. Best Batsman

award went to Rejeesh Kunnummal from Omeir Travels, for his exceptional skills with the

bat while the Best Bowler went to Mohammed Rizvan from Nirvana Travels, for his

remarkable bowling prowess.

This event was more than just a series of cricket matches; it was a celebration of the

community and the spirit of sportsmanship that binds us together. Amadeus is honored to

have been part of this memorable day and looks forward to continuing its support for such

community-building events.

Amadeus extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the teams, players, and organizers who

made this event a grand success.

