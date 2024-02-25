NBO Market Outlook 2024 Reveals Valuable Insights On Private Debt

(MENAFN- Mid-East) 00Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to delivering valuable

insights and opportunities for clients, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) held recently its

highly anticipated Market Outlook event for 2024. Distinguished speakers Peter Vincent and

Andrew Parker, representing Franklin Templeton and Blackstone Credit, respectively,

provided valuable insights on the current market dynamics and introduced private debt, a

compelling facet within the alternative investment landscape for the current year.

Ali Mustafa Al Lawati, Assistant General Manager – Head of Private Banking & Segments at NBO, said:“As we navigate the intricate landscape of the financial markets in 2024, NBO remains dedicated to empowering our clients with the knowledge and insights necessary for informed investment decisions. The Market Outlook event is a testament to our dedication, and we take pride in holding it for the second consecutive year. We introduced private debt to our clients, aligning with the growing interest in non-traditional investment avenues. We were honoured to have Peter Vincent and Andrew Parker on the same platform. Their expertise and insights undoubtedly provided our audience with invaluable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities presented by various risk factors for the year ahead.”

For the second consecutive year, NBO hosted successfully the prestigious event that united

industry leaders to shed light on the market's trajectory. The event attracted a significant number of attendees and provided expert insights on navigating the intricate financial landscape of 2024.

The macro-outlook for 2024 was presented by Peter Vincent, Head of Client Investment

Solutions, EMEA at Franklin Templeton, a renowned name in the investment industry. With

over 25 years in financial services, Peter Vincent serves as the Head of Client Investment

Solutions, EMEA at Franklin Templeton. His expertise lies in crafting multi-asset portfolios

tailored for clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Additionally, the introduction to private debt was delivered by Andrew Parker, Managing

Director of Blackstone Credit, another industry stalwart. Andrew Parker specialises in direct

lending with a focus on private credit. With a remarkable 12+ years of experience, he

brought extensive knowledge to the event.

The event proved beneficial for those with a keen interest in financial markets, especially in

light of the challenges and opportunities posed by various risk factors. NBO continues its

commitment to fostering financial awareness and excellence within the investment

fraternity in Oman.





