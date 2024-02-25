Khojaly Genocide: Most Terrible Tragedy In Human History

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova
32 years have passed since the Khojaly massacre, which left a
deep mark in the history of world tragedies.
The Khojaly crime is a genocide committed against a nation, and
when one remembers the night of February 25-26, 1992, a person is
filled with terrible panic, blood freezes in the vein, and one
cannot find words to say.
Of course, there have been more terrible crimes in history, and
when we look at history, we see that the Khojaly tragedy was not
the first attempt at ethnic cleansing by Armenians. It can be
concluded that they have been planning genocide against
Azerbaijanis for many years.
The Armenians, who did not dare to face Azerbaijani Army on the
battlefield, and were full of rancor and hatred, only attacked
unarmed civilians with weapons and massacred the elderly, women and
children without mercy.
Vagif Khachaturyan, the criminal who is currently in prison in
Azerbaijan, despite growing up in Garabagh, his Armenian hatred
showed itself - he single-handedly carried out the murder of 25
Azerbaijanis.
This person, who committed brutal crimes, murders and tortures
against Azerbaijani citizens, took an active part in the attack of
Armenians on Meshali village of Khojaly on December 23, 1991,
looted houses and tried to erase the village from the map. During
the Meshali massacre, 12 Azerbaijanis were burned alive and killed
with special brutality. However, the massacre committed by
Armenians in this village was just a preparatory plan for the next
step. The new target for them was Khojaly itself.
Until February 26, 1992, 7 thousand people lived in Khojaly.
Even in the former Soviet era, there were very few Armenians in
these areas, that is, Azerbaijanis were the majority in Khojaly, as
in other surrounding regions.
Azerbaijan's Khojaly was completely destroyed in just one night
from February 25 to 26. Thus, the Armenian armed groups attacked
the residents of Khojaly with the help of the 366th motorized rifle
military regiment of the former USSR stationed in the city of
Khankendi.
At first, the Armenian troops surrounded the city from four
sides, then they opened relentless fire from artillery and heavy
military equipment to Khojaly. In a short time, the fire started,
the city was engulfed in flames. The people of Khojaly were forced
to leave their homes. However, the dark forces that chased them
shot civilians and tortured them mercilessly.
As a result of terrible crimes, 613 people from the population
of Khojaly were killed, 487 people were maimed, 1275 civilians,
including the elderly, children, women, were captured and subjected
to Armenian oppression and the most severe tortures. The fate of
150 people is still unknown.
Thus, a cold, snowy February night left a mark in the hearts of
the Azerbaijani people that will never heal. It also reflects the
bloody handprints of Armenian crime.
During the excavation and reconstruction works carried out in
Garabagh, which was freed from occupation, the remains of the
bodies of children, old people and women who were subjected to
torture and oppression are being found. And Armenians are a nation
that is too brutal to carry out these crimes and too cowardly to
take responsibility for their actions.
Armenians, trying to capture a space for themselves in the world
media under the slogans of humanism, try to deny their inhuman acts
despite the evidence of witnesses. When they could not even imagine
that one day justice would be restored, everything suddenly
changed. Almighty Allah's justice finally shined on Khojaly, the
town that was groaning under dark clouds, with the heralding of
good news of victory.
28 years after the Khojaly massacre, on September 27, 2020, the
brave Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-attack and duly responded
to the atrocities committed by the Armenians. Justice, whose voice
was muffled by Armenia and the patrons of this country, revived
again, Kharibbulbul blossomed again in Shusha. Khojaly was rescued
from the hands of the enemy as a result of local anti-terrorist
measures conducted on September 19, 2023.
President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev raised the State Flag of the Azerbaijan
Republic in the city of Khojaly on October 15, 2023, 31 years after
the Khojaly tragedy.
After 30 years of spiritual, material and physical crimes
committed in the ancient lands of Azerbaijan, the separatist
leaders who tried to create a so-called Republic of Artsakh, which
is not recognized by any state, and tried to hold so-called
parliamentary and presidential elections in Azerbaijan, were
arrested. As a result of the policy carried out by the President of
Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, today
Garabagh looking forward to realizing the great return of
Garabagh's natives.
History repeats itself. Until 5 years ago, the lands of
Azerbaijan, which were under enemy occupation, are now reviving as
they were centuries ago. Shusha, our cultural capital, Khankendi,
the home of Khan, Khojaly, our blood memory, and other historical
lands are breathing freely.
The only thing that the criminal Armenia can do against
Azerbaijan at the moment is to provoke on the border and carry out
its harmful policy. Armenia, which suffered a humiliating defeat
after the 44-day war, which the Azerbaijani Armed Forces wrote in
golden letters on the pages of the history book, still refuses to
provide accurate maps of the mines buried in Garabagh. Official
Yerevan still refuses to provide information about the fate of more
than 4 thousand Azerbaijanis who have been taken hostage and
disappeared since the First Garabagh War.
Perhaps, they think that over time the crimes committed will be
covered up, and a fictional history can be created like a so-called
state. However, the people of Azerbaijan do not forget, they do not
make them forget. The future generations will always remember the
martyrs who died for the freedom of Garabagh, the cry of the
population who were subjected to Armenian brutality and
vandalism.
