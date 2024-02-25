Ukraine Exports 12M T Of Grain Via Maritime Corridor In January

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January, Ukraine exported 12 million tonnes of grain through the maritime corridor, equivalent to the pre-war volume.

Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, stated this at the“Ukraine. Year 2024” forum, according to Ukrinform.

"The launch of the new maritime corridor allowed us to export a record 12 million tonnes of grain in January, which is essentially equal to the pre-war period. In February, which has not yet ended, the figure is expected to reach 8.5 million tonnes, which also exceeds the pre-war figures," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the government's task for this year is to enhance the economy's self-sufficiency.

"To reduce our dependence on external factors, it is necessary to increase our self-sufficiency. Developing the defense industry is a crucial step towards achieving this goal, as it not only enhances our defense capabilities but also boosts the economy," the official emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said that in 2023, nearly 27 million tonnes of cargo were exported through the Black Sea 'corridor', with 70% of it being agricultural products. This corridor was opened after the completion of the grain initiative.