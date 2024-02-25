Zelensky Said That Preparation Of Defense Borders Is Responsibility Of Commander-In-Chief And Minister Of Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces and the Minister of Defense will be responsible for preparing the defense lines. The audit that is underway now should show weaknesses.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference following the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

: Security guarantees from United States contain very serious specifics about mone

"Now the head of the Defense Ministry will be responsible for this. This is why the audit is being conducted now. When it is done, we will see the weaknesses," Zelensky said.

As the head of state added, the Kupianske direction is taken as an example of the arrangement of defense borders, where, according to him, everything is done at a high level.

As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the military command has a clear war plan for 2024, but is preparing several others due to information leaks.