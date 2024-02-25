Iran’s non-oil trade with neighboring nations sees 2.5 percent increase in first 11 months

(MENAFN) According to Mohammad Rezvanifar, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's non-oil trade with its neighboring countries witnessed a 2.5 percent increase during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year, reaching USD55.275 billion. As reported by an Iranian news agency, the total weight of non-oil trade with neighboring countries stood at 88.54 million tons during this period.



Iran's exports to neighboring countries amounted to 67.108 million tons of goods valued at USD25.844 billion, while imports totaled 21.432 million tons of commodities valued at USD29.431 billion over the 11-month period.



Comparing these figures with the same period in the previous year, Rezvanifar noted a three percent decrease in exports by weight and a nine percent decrease in value. Conversely, imports from neighboring countries saw an 11 percent increase by weight and a 15 percent increase in value.



Among the neighboring countries, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Pakistan, and Afghanistan emerged as the top importers of Iranian goods, while the UAE, Turkey, Russia, Oman, and Pakistan were identified as the primary sources of imports during the specified 11 months.



Rezvanifar previously reported that Iran's non-oil exports reached 113 million tons, valued at USD40.5 billion, during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year. He highlighted a nine percent growth in export weight over the 10-month period, coupled with an 11 percent decline in value compared to the previous year.

