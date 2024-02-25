Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, meets with participants of Dubai International Program for Writing

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 23 February 2024 – His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), met with the female participants of the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW) at the ‘Children’s Story Writing’ workshop held at TAQA Productions’ Studio in Mirqab, Kuwait.

The meeting came as part of the MBRF’s visit to the State of Kuwait. During the meeting, which was also attended by Salem Al Owais, Head of DIPW, and Hooda Shawa, trainer and writer, H.E. Bin Huwaireb recognized the efforts of the participants in crafting children-focused stories that capture their attention and pique their interest in both writing and reading.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb said, “Organizing DIPW workshops and sessions comes in line with our strategy to develop creative writing among participants, improving their writing skills, particularly for children’s stories. By doing so, DIPW seeks to produce literature works that grab the interests of children as well as cultivate and develop their passion for reading and knowledge. The visit is a step towards strengthening bilateral collaboration and advancing the MBRF’s mission to foster cross-border knowledge exchange and promote creativity among young minds.”

The sessions of the ‘Children’s Story Writing’ workshop in Kuwait produced six stories written by DIPW’s trainees. This includes ‘Azif Al Mujazef’ by Jehan Ali; ‘A Tiger in Diwaniyah’, by Sarah Abdelhamid; ‘Trouble in Neighbors’ Garden!’ by Nesma Sharif; ‘Balloon with Eyes’ by Balqis Haider; ‘Bayyud’ by Fajr Sabah; and ‘Dafdoufa Jumps in Joy’ by Noura Didan.

Over the course of four months, the workshop was successful in providing a participatory environment that provided women writers with access to a variety of technical options for storytelling. This included the choice of subject and title, the appropriate tense, and first- or third-person narration. Trainees learned how to depict the character in the story, craft the plot, and select a poignant ending that will be etched into the reader’s memory. The stories discussed during the workshop covered a range of topics, including climate change. The topic of climate change was chosen by DIPW as a motto for the current session in light of the growing concern over climate change and the need to combine global efforts to address its challenges as well as avoid its catastrophic effects on people and the environment for sustainable development.

During MBRF’s



MENAFN25022024003685011158ID1107896433