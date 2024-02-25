Al Ahli Stun Al Gharafa With Stoppage-Time Goals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Ahli secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over 10-man Al Gharafa, scoring both their goals in stoppage time as the Expo Stars League (ESL) resumed yesterday following the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 break.

Al Gharafa, who lost Seydou Sano following a 22nd minute red card to the Senegalese player, took the lead through Ahmed Alaaeldin's strike in fourth minute of injury time in the first half at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

The Brigadiers after making several attempts to equalise finally got the leveler when Julian Draxier scored in second minute of injury time.

Idrissa Doumbia scored the winning goal ten minutes later as Al Ahli climbed to eighth spot with 15 points following their fifth win of the season.

At the Grand Hamad Stadium, a Tiago Leonco's strike in 16th minute and an own goal by Ruben Semedo in 55th minute saw Muaither blanking Al Markhiya 2-0 in the bottom-of-the-table clash.

It was Muaither's only second victory of the season as they opened a five-point lead over bottom-placed Al Markhiya, who have only four points.

Earlier, Qatar SC and Umm Salal played out a 1-1 draw at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium of Qatar SC.

The fast-paced match, the first since the resumption of league after the break, recorded two goals within the first seven minutes of play, with Umm Salal's Lucas Joao finding the net in the fifth minute before Yousef Mohammed Ali equalised for The Kings in the seventh minute.

With the result, Qatar SC now have 13 points, while Umm Salal moved on to 16 points.

Today, leaders Al Sadd and second-placed Al Wakrah will square off in a highly-anticipated match at Al Janoub Stadium while defending champions Al Duhail will meet Al Arabi at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Al Sadd have a four-point lead over Al Wakrah, who have 27 points along with Al Gharafa.

Al Arabi are on fifth place with 17 points, having en edge over Al Duhail on better goal difference.

Meanwhile, the other match today will pit Al Rayyan and Al Shamal at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.