Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children Unveils Creative Experiences at Sikka Art & Design Festival in House 341

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 15 February 2024: The 12th edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of Dubai Council, promises a vast array of creative experiences for visitors. The festival will take place at the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood from 23 February to 3 March, and reflects Dubai Culture's commitment to nurturing emerging talent and investing in future generations, encouraging them to unleash their creativity and hone their skills.

During the festival, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children at ‘House 341’ will host over 50 artistic workshops during the ten days of the festival. Reflecting the programs provided at the Cultural Centre, this includes 'Pottery on the Wheel' sessions designed to immerse children in the art of clay shaping and ceramics. Participants will have the opportunity to practice using the wheel guided by the centre’s in-house pottery instructors. Additionally, a team of the centre’s theatre artists will conduct workshops aimed at enhancing children's skills in performance arts, teaching them to design masks and character costumes, and providing guidance on puppet-making techniques and stage management.

Meanwhile, the Iqra'a Arabic Language Centre will offer the workshop 'Fun & Play in Arabic,' encouraging the exploration of the Arabic language in a playful and engaging manner. Visitors will have access to these diverse range of interactive workshops organized by the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, focusing on developing skills in performing arts, drawing, design, and more.

Participants in the 'Bumble Bee Stamps' workshop, presented by 'Expo City Dubai', will delve into the fascinating world of bees, while instructors from 'Sxill Lab' will guide children and adults through the art of perfume-making using a variety of ingredients. ‘Sxill Lab’ will also offer workshops in plaster and terrazzo materials, and visitors will be able to explore the use of the specialised Tufting gun machine for yarning and weaving carpets. Experts from Ibento Studio will introduce them to the fundamentals of crafting their own Kites and using Jesomite material to craft unique artworks.

Throughout the festival days, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children will collaborate with a group of professional artists, including Emirati artists Abdulla Lufti and Asma Baker, to teach children drawing techniques and design artistic decorations. Children and visitors are welcome to participate in an interactive community mural under the supervision of artist Nawal Arjumand. Visitors will explore the beauty of music and learn about different musical instruments and how to play them through various workshops provided by the Centre for Musical Arts.

'Bait Al Khazaf,' a specialised pottery exhibition which is part of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children’s participation in ‘House 341’ will be curated by artist Kamal Al Zoubi, presents a varied collection of installation works and sculptures. ‘Bait Al Khazaf’ features handmade ceramics made by pottery members from the centre, and also represents work from a portion of the pottery studio productions located in the Al Quoz Creative Zone, including Yadawei and OKA Ceramics. These pieces showcase the diversity of artistic styles and colours employed by the studios.

Through its diverse programme, ‘Bait Al Khazaf’ highlights the works of two notable Emirati artists, the director and poet Nujoom Alghanem and ceramics artist Eman Al Hashimi. The exhibition's objective is to introduce Dubai's pottery arts, chart their evolution, and highlight the studios that practice this craft, providing them with an opportunity to display their creativity to the public.





