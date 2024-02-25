Israel's Anti-Doping Agency Suspends Hapoel Tel Aviv Star Munford

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) he Israel National Anti-Doping Organization (INADO) on Tuesday announced the suspension of Hapoel Tel Aviv star Xavier Munford after testing positive for cannabis.

This is a temporary suspension of the 31-year-old American point guard, pending a hearing and prosecution at the INADO, which serves as the local representative of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The player was tested for banned substances on Dec. 15, after the team's home league game against Ironi Ness Ziona, according to the INADO.

Hapoel, currently leading the Israeli Super League and having secured a spot in the EuroCup quarterfinals, responded in a statement that the fact that it is cannabis and not a performance-enhancing drug may stand to the player's credit, as well as his clean disciplinary record.

Before joining Hapoel Tel Aviv in July 2022, Munford played 24 NBA games for the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks and also played for Barcelona, Türkiye's Bursaspor, Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association, and S.E. Melbourne Phoenix of the National Basketball League.

The INADO also suspended 27-year-old American guard Deishuan Booker, who plays for the Israeli Super League team Hapoel Eilat and also tested positive for cannabis, and 28-year-old American-Israeli center Drew Edelman of the Israeli women's Super League club Maccabi Ramat Gan, who tested positive for amphetamine. ■