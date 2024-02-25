Artificial Urinary Sphincters Market 2024-32: Global Size, Share, Growth

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Artificial Urinary Sphincters Market Report by Type (InVance Male Suburethral Sling, AdVance Male Suburethral Sling, Virtue Male Sling, AMS800), Gender (Female, Male), End User (Ambulatory Surgical Center, Home Care Settings, Hospitals), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global artificial urinary sphincters market size reached US$ 458.3 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 788.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Artificial Urinary Sphincters Industry:

Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence:

The growing demand for artificial urinary sphincters due to the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence among the masses across the globe is offering a positive market outlook. In addition, individuals are seeking medical interventions to manage urinary incontinence and maintain their quality of life and independence. Artificial urinary sphincters offer a viable solution for individuals experiencing urinary incontinence, providing a way to regain control over bladder function and alleviate associated symptoms. In addition, the increasing demand for artificial urinary sphincters in clinical practice, as healthcare providers are focusing on managing urinary incontinence among individuals, is impelling the market growth.

Technological Advancements:

Innovations in materials, design, and surgical techniques are leading to the development of more effective, durable, and minimally invasive (MI) artificial urinary sphincters. These advancements result in improved patient outcomes, reduced complication rates, and enhanced user experience. Additionally, technological advancements encourage the creation of more advanced and customizable devices, catering to diverse patient needs and preferences. Besides this, modern devices utilize advanced materials, such as silicone and biocompatible polymers, which offer improved biocompatibility and longevity as compared to previous generations. Additionally, refinements in device design allow for better anatomical fit and integration, minimizing the risk of complications and optimizing patient outcomes.



Rising Awareness About Urinary Incontinence:

The growing awareness among individuals about urinary incontinence and its treatment options, coupled with the increasing acceptance of artificial urinary sphincters, is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, governing agencies of various countries are organizing campaigns to generate awareness about the prevalence and impact of urinary incontinence, which is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, individuals are more inclined to seek medical help and explore available treatment modalities. In addition, they are accepting artificial urinary sphincters as a viable solution for managing urinary incontinence.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Artificial Urinary Sphincters Industry:



Boston Scientific Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Promedon GmbH

UroMems Zephyr Surgical Implants

Artificial Urinary Sphincters Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



InVance Male Suburethral Sling

AdVance Male Suburethral Sling

Virtue Male Sling AMS800

AMS 800 represents the largest segment as it is specifically designed to treat urinary incontinence among male patients.

By Gender:



Female Male

Male holds the biggest market share on account of the rising incidence of post-prostatectomy incontinence.



By End User:



Ambulatory Surgical Center

Home Care Settings Hospitals

Hospitals account for the largest market share due to their ability to provide enhanced care to patients.



Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the artificial urinary sphincters market, which can be attributed to the presence of a well-established network of hospitals, clinics, and urology centers.



Global Artificial Urinary Sphincters Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of artificial urinary sphincters due to the improving healthcare expenditure is propelling the market growth. Improved healthcare facilities allow patients to access advanced treatment options, including surgical interventions like artificial urinary sphincters. In addition, the availability of financial resources enables healthcare facilities to invest in advanced medical technologies and equipment, facilitating the adoption of artificial urinary sphincters within clinical settings.

Apart from this, artificial urinary sphincters offer high success rates in treating urinary incontinence, improving the quality of life of patients. Furthermore, the rising demand for artificial urinary sphincters among the geriatric population, as they are more prone to urinary incontinence, is propelling the market growth.

