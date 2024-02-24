Visa Supporting Iraqi Govt's Plans For Electronic Payment

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani received Mr. Andrew Torre, the Regional President of Visa for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, along with his accompanying delegation on Thursday.

The Prime Minister emphasized that economic and banking reform is among the government's top priorities, welcoming cooperation in this field. He also mentioned the approval of an electronic payment system by the Cabinet.

He commended the company's cooperation in expanding electronic payment technology and digital transformation, whether through training workers in Iraq or through contributing to raising awareness about electronic payment processes.

Mr Torre expressed the desire to continue cooperation with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and all Iraqi banking institutions. He highlighted Visa's interest in supporting the Iraqi government's plans for electronic payment and economic and banking reform by offering advanced solutions and technologies to the market.

Additionally, Visa is prepared to bring in expertise and aims to employ more Iraqis in its Baghdad office, with the goal of reaching 500,000 acceptance points for electronic payment in Iraq.

(Source: PMO)