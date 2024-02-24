               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
14Th Plenary Session Of Asian Parliamentary Assembly Concludes In Baku


2/24/2024 7:09:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has today ended in Baku, Azernews reports.

The session, held under the theme“Fostering regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia”, brought together delegations from about 40 countries, as well as parliamentary speakers from nearly 10 nations.

The second day of the plenary session featured reports from APA`s standing committees. Under Azerbaijan`s chairmanship, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, and Russia were elected as vice presidents of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly for 2024.

The participants then deliberated on the observer status of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments under the APA.

The session also adopted the Baku Declaration and the final report on APA`s 14th plenary session.

