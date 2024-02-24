14Th Plenary Session Of Asian Parliamentary Assembly Concludes In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly
(APA) has today ended in Baku, Azernews reports.
The session, held under the theme“Fostering regional
cooperation for sustainable development in Asia”, brought together
delegations from about 40 countries, as well as parliamentary
speakers from nearly 10 nations.
The second day of the plenary session featured reports from
APA`s standing committees. Under Azerbaijan`s chairmanship,
Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, and Russia were elected as vice presidents of
the Asian Parliamentary Assembly for 2024.
The participants then deliberated on the observer status of the
Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments under the
APA.
The session also adopted the Baku Declaration and the final
report on APA`s 14th plenary session.
