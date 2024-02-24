Dean Of ADA University Says Azerbaijan And Italy Enjoy Potent Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan and Italy have very strong relations, dean of the
Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences of ADA University, Matteo
Vittuari said during the Italian-Azerbaijani Horticultural
Exhibition, Azernews reports.
"Not only ADA University, but also several Italian universities,
such as the University of Bologna, Milan Polytechnic University,
Politecnico di Milano, Politecnico di Torino, Università di Luis,
and La Sapienza University of Rome, are involved in the
Italo-Azerbaijani University project. This program requires strong
collaboration between our countries' educational institutions, as
well as cooperation between businesses and other stakeholders. The
program members represent a variety of corporations, municipal
governments, ministries, and research organizations," he noted.
The dean stressed the importance of today's events at ADA
University for Azerbaijan-Italy agricultural cooperation, as well
as the value of technology and innovation in this sector.
"Given the staging of COP29 in Azerbaijan, attention should be
paid to the contribution of the agriculture sector to the country's
environmental sustainability and social development," Matteo
Vittuari added.
Meanwhile, the Italian-Azerbaijani Horticultural Exhibition took
place as part of the closing ceremony for the Baku module of the
Sustainable Horticultural Systems certification program, which was
presented jointly by ADA University and Bologna University.
About 20 Italian and Azerbaijani horticulture companies
participated in the exhibition, which was organized for the first
time by ADA University and the Italian exhibition McFruit, with
support from the Italian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce
(ITAZERCOM), Caspian Agro, and the Agency for Export and Investment
Promotion (AZPROMO).
