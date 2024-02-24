Bioactive Materials Market Size, Share, Industry Trends 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Bioactive Materials Market by Material (Glass, Glass-ceramics, Composite, and Others), Type (Powder, Moldable, Granules, and Others), Application (Dentistry, Surgery, Bioengineering, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global bioactive materials market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.44% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Bioactive Materials Industry:

Advancements in Biomedical Research:

The ongoing exploration of new bioactive materials that can interact with biological systems for therapeutic or diagnostic purposes is propelling the market growth. Scientists and researchers are continually pushing the boundaries of material science and biotechnology to discover and design novel bioactive materials. These materials are engineered to mimic or support biological processes, offering revolutionary approaches to healing, tissue regeneration, and drug delivery systems. Furthermore, the increasing investment in research facilities, interdisciplinary collaboration among chemists, biologists, and engineers, and the incorporation of computational modeling and bioinformatics are acting as another growth-inducing factor. They are not only expanding the application spectrum of bioactive materials in healthcare but also enhancing the specificity and efficiency of these materials in clinical settings.

Increasing Demand for Medical Implants:

The increasing demand for medical implants, owing to the rise in chronic diseases, the geriatric population, and an overarching goal for enhanced quality of life among patients, is propelling the market growth. Medical implants, including dental implants, orthopedic implants, and cardiovascular devices, are integral components of modern treatment protocols, offering long-term solutions to various health issues. In line with this, bioactive materials play a crucial role in the success of these implants, providing compatibility with human tissue, fostering natural bone growth, and reducing the risk of infection. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, leading to increased incidences of osteoporosis, arthritis, and dental decay, which require implants, is favoring the market growth. Additionally, recent advancements in implant technology, such as three-dimensional (3D) printing and the development of bioactive coatings that promote tissue integration and healing, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Technological Advancements:

Technological innovations have significantly enhanced the properties of bioactive materials, making them more efficient and effective for medical applications. In line with this, the utilization of nanotechnology for the development of bioactive materials by enabling the manipulation of materials at the molecular or atomic level is contributing to the market growth. This precision engineering facilitates the creation of materials with improved bioactivity, biocompatibility, and controlled drug-release properties, which are essential for targeted therapies and regenerative medicine. Furthermore, advancements in material science, leading to the development of smarter bioactive materials that can respond to physiological conditions, such as pH changes or temperature, thereby providing tailored therapeutic actions, are catalyzing the market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Bioactive Materials Industry:



Arthrex Inc.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Biomatlante SAS (Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc)

Ceraver

DePuy Synthes Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Noraker

PULPDENT Corporation Regenity Biosciences

Bioactive Materials Market Report Segmentation:

By Material:



Glass

Glass-ceramics

Composite Others

Glass holds the majority of the market share due to its widespread use in medical applications for its bioactivity, compatibility with human tissue, and ability to bond with bone, making it highly desirable for implants and other biomedical uses.

By Type:



Powder

Moldable

Granules Others

Powder accounted for the largest market share, as it offers ease of manipulation and versatility in formulating various bioactive materials for medical applications, including coatings, injectables, and composites for bone regeneration and drug delivery.

By Application:



Dentistry

Surgery

Bioengineering Others

Dentistry represented the largest segment because of the high demand for bioactive materials in dental surgeries, restorations, and implants, driven by the increasing global prevalence of dental disorders and aesthetic dentistry.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the market is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in R&D for bioactive materials, high adoption rate of innovative medical technologies, and strong presence of leading companies in the bioactive materials sector.

Global Bioactive Materials Market Trends:

The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability within the bioactive materials sector, leading to the development and use of bioactive materials derived from renewable resources, is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and increased healthcare spending are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions among companies to facilitate the sharing of expertise, resources, and technology are favoring the market growth. Additionally, the imposition of supportive regulatory frameworks and streamlined approval processes for bioactive materials and their applications in medical devices and pharmaceuticals is catalyzing the market growth.

