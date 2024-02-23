Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. (SIGYD) CEO Discusses Opportunities To Treat Cancer And Drug-Resistant Pathogens In Letter To Shareholders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Sigyn Therapeutics Chairman and CEO James A. Joyce recently provided a letter to shareholders that discussed the company's therapeutic opportunities, challenges, and decision-making processes The letter overviewed the company's candidate technologies to enhance the performance of cancer therapies (ImmunePrep(TM), ChemoPrep(TM), and ChemoPure(TM)), and provided an update on Sigyn Therapy(TM), an extracorporeal drug purification technology to address pathogen-associated conditions that are beyond the reach of drugs

James A. Joyce, the Chairman and CEO of development-stage medical technology company

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCQB: SIGYD, SIGY) , recently discussed the company's opportunities, challenges, and decision-making processes in a letter to shareholders ( ). The company is currently focused on the development of four therapeutic candidates to address clearly defined limitations in global health:



The ImmunePrep(TM) platform to enhance the performance of immunotherapeutic antibodies to treat cancer

ChemoPrep(TM) to enhance the targeted delivery of chemotherapy

ChemoPure(TM) to reduce the toxicity of chemotherapy Sigyn Therapy(TM) to address pathogen-associated conditions that are beyond the reach of drugs

Sigyn Therapeutics designed the ImmunePrep(TM) platform to enhance the performance of immunotherapeutic antibodies to treat cancer. Though highly valued, these antibodies are limited by poor delivery to cancer cell targets and as a result, most patients do not respond to...

