MP Chief Minister Makes Surprise Visit To CM Helpline Centre In Ujjain

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Feb 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday made a surprise visit to a CM Helpline centre in Ujjain, where he received two complaints.

After hearing people's grievances, he instructed the officials to resolve the issues at the earliest.

The Chief Minister heard the grievance of one of the complainants, who had an issue related to a bank. After a brief discussion, CM Yadav directed the concerned officials to provide an assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the complainant and resolve all his problems.

The second complainant was a student who had a problem related to scholarship.

Taking immediate action, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to make arrangements for scholarship for the student.

CM Yadav later said that he visited the centre to send out a message to the officials that the government is keeping a close watch on them.

“I conducted a surprise review of the CM Helpline service and talked with two persons. One complain was related to scholarship and the other was related to bank and cyber fraud,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Yadav was in Ujjain to review the preparedness for the Vikramotsav Trade Fair 2024 and an investor meet to be held from March 1.