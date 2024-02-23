Bassist Tim Commerford: Have No Idea If Rage Against The Machine Band Has Split

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) Tim Commerford, the bassist of the rock band Rage Against the Machine, has said that has no idea if the band has split.

Earlier this year, the drummer of the band Brad Wilk claimed that the 'Killing in the Name' hitmakers, also comprising Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello,“will not be touring or playing live again,” as a band, reports 'Female First UK'.

He announced on Instagram:“I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the cancelled RATM shows. So, while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future... I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again.”

“I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was. Bottom of my heart... Thank you to every person who has ever supported us.”

As per 'Female First UK', none of his bandmates had shared anything about the alleged breakup, and now Tim has admitted he is clueless as to whether they are still a band.

He told Rolling Stone: "I don't know. I don't get involved in that. I'm the bass player. I just wait for someone to tell me what to do. Brad said what he said, but he's one step above me. He's in the Number 3 spot. I am the low man on the totem pole. That's all I can tell you. I'm the bass player. The bass players always are the last people to find out about s*** like that.”

The musician insists he'll return if they do reunite. He added,“When the Rage light gets shined up in the clouds, like the bat-signal that Batman would see and would know that he had to go do some s***... that's how I live it. And that feels the best for me.”

Frontman Zack and guitarist Tom are yet to break their silence on Brad's post. The rock band first briefly broke up in late 1994, due to creative differences, before regrouping for the KROQ Weenie Roast in June 1995.

In 2000, Zack quit the group because their "decision-making process completely failed". And they have had several periods of timeout over the years.