Ukrainian President, Danish PM Honor Fallen Soldiers In Lviv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders on the Field of Mars at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

The head of state said this in a post on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"In Lviv, on the Field of Mars at the Lychakiv Cemetery, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and I paid tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He said that "we will never forget the heroes who defended our independence, freedom and future."

"Eternal glory to all who gave their lives for Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

February 24 marks two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine