Jordanian Ambassador To Canada Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Governor General of Canada and Commander-in-Chief of the Canadian Armed Forces Mary Simon on Thursday received the credentials of Ambassador Sabah Al Rafie as Extraordinary, Plenipotentiary, Accredited and Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom to Canada.

Al Rafie conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's greetings to Governor General Simon, and His Majesty's best wishes for further progress and development to Canadian people, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



Governor General Simon praised the wise policies of King Abdullah and highlighted the“strong” relations between the two countries.



She expressed the Canadian government's interest in strengthening and developing bilateral relations, wishing the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity.

The credentials presentation ceremony was attended by officials from the Canadian government, the Canadian Ministry of foreign affairs, the dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Canada, the deans of the Arab and European diplomatic corps, and representatives of the diplomatic corps in Ottawa.