WION Hosts Special Episode In Collaboration With India Fashion Awards On Sustainable Fashion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a compelling episode titled "INDIA FASHION AWARDS: FASHION FOR GOOD," hosted by Molly Gambhir, the spotlight was on the pressing need for sustainable practices in the fashion industry. Joined by esteemed panellists Dr Darlie Koshy, Neeva Jain, and Prof. Somesh Singh, the episode shed light on the critical need for eco-friendly practices in the fashion industry and outlined strategies for fostering a more sustainable future.



Key Highlights:



Â· The urgency of sustainable practices: Fashion is evolving beyond trends; it reflects values and ethics. There was also an emphasis on the need for sustainable development in the fashion industry, stressing the pivotal role of initiatives like "Fashion for Good" in promoting eco-friendly practices and empowering local artisans.

Â· Stakeholder collaboration: By facilitating dialogue and cooperation, initiatives like 'Fashion for Good' aim to address challenges and drive positive change towards sustainability.

Â· Educational empowerment: Prof. Somesh Singh also highlighted the crucial role of educational institutions in shaping the future of fashion. Integrating eco-design principles into curricula can equip aspiring designers with the knowledge and skills needed to champion sustainability in the industry.

Â· Consumer awareness: The "seven Rs" framework - reduce, reuse, recycle, research, repair, rent, and repurpose - serves as a guide for consumers to make eco-conscious choices and support sustainable brands.

Â· Policy advocacy: The importance of policy interventions to incentivize green practices and support the transition to sustainable fashion. Aligning policies with sustainability goals can drive systemic change and create a conducive environment for industry-wide transformation.

Â· Empowering artisans: Professor Singh emphasized the need to uplift and support local artisans, preserving traditional craftsmanship while promoting sustainable livelihoods. Recognizing the value of indigenous knowledge is essential for fostering a thriving ecosystem of sustainable fashion.



By amplifying the voices of stakeholders, raising awareness among consumers, and advocating for policy reforms, this responsible initiative aims to catalyze a shift towards a more sustainable and ethical fashion industry.

