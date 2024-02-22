Zelensky Discusses Situation On Ukrainian-Polish Border With President Of European Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, during which they discussed the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border, Ukraine's European integration, and preparations for the Ukraine-EU summit.

This was reported on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reported.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel... The parties discussed the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border. Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is ready for consultations to resolve the situation quickly and fairly," the statement said.

The Head of State also emphasized the importance of continuing the regime of trade liberalization with the EU, as such support is no less important in times of war than support with weapons.

The President thanked Michel for the comprehensive support of the European Union from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

"We appreciate yesterday's agreement on the introduction of the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Today, it is the European Union that sends the right signal to the rest of the world," he emphasized.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on Ukraine's progress towards the actual start of negotiations on accession to the EU. In this context, the President informed on the fulfillment of four legislative steps necessary for the preparation of the European Commission's assessment in March 2024.

Zelensky and Michel agreed on the need to quickly approve the relevant negotiation framework necessary for the actual start of negotiations, as agreed last December.

The President of Ukraine and the President of the European Council also paid attention to the preparation of the 25th anniversary Ukraine-European Union summit.

As reported, Charles Michel said in an interview that Ukraine's defeat in the war unleashed by Russia would jeopardize European values, so there is no alternative but to continue supporting Kyiv from Europe.