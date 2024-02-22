US Working To Provide Ukraine With Longer-Range ATACMS Missiles - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration has officially confirmed that it is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with longer-range ATACAMS missiles than those previously delivered.

This was stated on Thursday during a telephone briefing by the coordinator of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

“We have provided a version of ATACMS as you know, the APAMs have been provided to Ukraine and they have used them to good effect”, Kirby said.

In this context, Kirby emphasized that equipping the Ukrainian Armed Forces with versions of ATACMS with an extended range has never been off the table.

“They are still part and parcel of the discussions that we've been having with Ukraine. Ukraine does have the ability and has been provided similarly long range capabilities by other countries and we are still having conversations with the Ukrainians about the longer-range version of the ATACMS”, Kirby said.

As reported, earlier this week, the US media, citing administration officials in Washington, wrote that the White House is working to provide Ukraine with new longer-range ATACMS ballistic missiles. But for this to happen, Congress must approve a new aid package.