King Sends Cable To Kuwait On National Day


2/22/2024 2:27:35 PM

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on the occasion of his country's national day, wishing the people of Kuwait continued progress and prosperity.

