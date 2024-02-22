King Sends Cable To Kuwait On National Day

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on the occasion of his country's national day, wishing the people of Kuwait continued progress and prosperity.

