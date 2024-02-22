Vijay Sinha Slams Tejashwi For Skipping Budget Session Of Bihar Assembly

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 22 (IANS) The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Thursday slammed leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD for not taking part in the Assembly proceedings.

He asked Tejashwi Yadav to resign from the post of leader of opposition if he does not want to participate in the Assembly proceedings during the ongoing budget session.

“I got an opportunity for the first time to present the budget of the road construction department in the Assembly on Thursday. Tejashwi Yadav was the minister of this department in the Mahagathbandhan government. He is also holding the post of leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

"I was expecting a healthy discussion in the House. Unfortunately, that was not the case. If he (Tejashwi) does not want to participate in the Assembly proceedings, he should resign from the post of leader of opposition,” Sinha said on Thursday.

He added that Tejashwi Yadav is that kind of opposition leader who used to go before the people to win their trust when Assembly proceedings were underway.

When there is no Assembly session, he (Tejashwi) stays in Delhi, Sinha said.

Tejashwi Yadav is currently taking out the Jan Vishwas Yatra in Bihar since February 20. He was in Siwan on Thursday.