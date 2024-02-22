Hneifat Checks On, Inaugurates Agricultural Projects In Azraq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) - Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, on Thursday checked on a number of projects in Azraq district of Zarqa governorate.The minister toured an integrated project financed by interest-free Agricultural Credit Corporation funding within the axis of supporting Jordan's food industries and absorbing surplus production.According to the ministry's statement, the project houses farms and a factory to manufacture grape vinegar and molasses from local production, using techniques free of industrial additives and provides 40 direct and 75 indirect job opportunities.Hneifat also inspected Azraq's Wadi Rutami catchment site, which was established within water harvesting efforts, along with 115 similar areas and dams launched during the year 2023, which were filled to their full capacity amounting to 100,000 cubic metres.During his inauguration of Judud Hatchery of Arab Company for Livestock Development (ACOLID) in Azraq, which serves Jordan's poultry industry, Hneifat said the ministry is following up on various field achievements by direct contact with farmers, noting that Azraq region is considered an agricultural region par excellence.He stressed the importance of the poultry sector, which constitutes a pillar of Jordan's food security, referring to its major role in self-sufficiency, as it meets 85% of the local need.Additionally, he noted importance of establishing this new hatchery, which would support 75% of the local market's need for maternal eggs.To date, he said volume of investment in Jordan's poultry sector amounts to JD2 billion, adding that thousands of young Jordanians work in its establishments countrywide.