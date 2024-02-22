GCC Fruit Juice Market Share 2024, Size, Trends, Growth, Key Players, And Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ GCC Fruit Juice Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,“
offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The
GCC fruit juice market size reached
US$ 3.5 Billion
in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach
US$ 5.5 Billion
by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate
(CAGR) of 5%
during 2024-2032.
GCC Fruit Juice Market Overview:
Fruit juice is a liquid extracted from fresh fruits through various processes, typically involving crushing, pressing, or centrifugation to separate the juice from the pulp. This extraction method helps retain the natural flavors, nutrients, and vitamins present in the fruit. The manufacturing process often begins with washing and sorting the fruits to ensure quality and safety standards. Once cleaned, the fruits are either squeezed manually or processed using mechanical equipment to extract the juice. This raw juice is then filtered to remove any remaining solids before undergoing pasteurization to eliminate harmful bacteria and prolong shelf life. They hold significant importance as convenient sources of hydration and essential nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants.
GCC Fruit Juice Market Trends:
The market in GCC is primarily driven by the rising awareness among consumers about the importance of healthy lifestyles, leading to an increased demand for natural and nutritious beverages like fruit juices. Additionally, the growing population and rising disposable incomes are fueling the demand for convenience foods and beverages, including packaged fruit juices which is propelling market growth. Moreover, the rapid expansion of distribution networks and the proliferation of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online retail platforms are enhancing the accessibility of products to consumers across the region which is further contributing to market expansion. Furthermore, the increasing environmental consciousness among consumers, there is a rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions in the fruit juice market is impelling market growth. In line with this, the changing cultural demographics influence consumer preferences for specific fruit flavors and blends,
tailored to local tastes and preferences, thereby driving market growth.
GCC Fruit Juice Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Juice Drinks 100% Fruit Juice Concentrates Nectars Powdered Juice Others
Breakup by Flavor:
Orange Mango Mixed Fruit Apple Others
Breakup by
Packaging Type:
Tetra Pack Bottles Cans Others
Breakup by
Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Online Stores Others
Country
Insights:
Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Kuwait Oman Qatar Bahrain
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
