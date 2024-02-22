Jordanian-Saudi Parliamentary Committee Visit To Saudi Arabia Enhances Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) - The Jordanian-Saudi Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee, led by MP Thiab Masaeed, visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Saudi Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, aiming to bolster ties between the two nations.During discussions with Governor of Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz and Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, the delegation emphasized the importance of deepening parliamentary relations, fostering cultural bonds, and expanding cooperation across various sectors.The Jordanian delegation, comprising Eid Naimat, Suleiman Qalab, Tawfiq Maraya, Nawaf Khawaldeh, Salama Balawi, and Fulaiha Subaitan, engaged in talks with Vice-Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council, Mishaal Bin Mohammad Al-Salmi, focusing on avenues to enhance parliamentary cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties.Both sides highlighted the robust relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia at all levels, lauding the leadership's commitment to regional peace, stability, and strategic partnership amid regional challenges.Meetings with Ibrahim Qannas, Chairman of the Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, and Wael Idrissi, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Saudi Shura Council, centered on bolstering relations and addressing regional challenges, including border security issues.Discussions with Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Hamdan Al-Samreen, Chairman of the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council, focused on economic challenges and opportunities to enhance the investment environment, fostering economic cooperation for mutual benefit.The delegation also met with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdel Fattah Mashat to express gratitude for Saudi Arabia's efforts in facilitating Hajj rituals and discussed plans to increase the number of Jordanian pilgrims.On the visit's sidelines, the delegation attended the closing ceremony of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Camel Festival in Janadriyah, further strengthening cultural ties.