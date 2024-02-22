Haynes, Copeland Announced General Manager Of Sixers And Thunder

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Feb 22 (IANS) Cricket New South Wales has announced the appointment of Rachael Haynes, former vice-captain of the national team, as the general manager for the Sydney Sixers, while retired fast bowler Trent Copeland assumes the same position for the Sydney Thunder.

The decision comes on the heels of a comprehensive review of the recent WBBL and BBL seasons, with Cricket NSW seeking fresh perspectives to propel the teams to new heights.

Haynes, known for her astute leadership on the field, transitions from her previous role as head of the club at the Sixers, bringing a wealth of experience and strategic insight to her new position. Copeland, who retired just last year, with his contributions as the organisation's strategy and growth manager, makes him a natural fit to steer the Thunder towards success.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rachael and Trent to their new roles," remarked Lee Germon, chief executive of Cricket NSW. "Their leadership and strategic acumen will be instrumental as we pursue our ambitious goals for the BBL teams. These changes reflect our commitment to operating at the highest level of effectiveness and efficiency."

The appointments signal a departure from the previous leadership, with Chris Botherway and Andrew Gilchrist exiting their roles as heads of Cricket NSW's BBL teams.

As the organisation evaluates the future of off-contract coach Trevor Bayliss following a lacklustre season for the Thunder men's team, the arrival of Haynes and Copeland heralds a new era of innovation and performance-driven focus.

Despite differing fortunes in the recent seasons, both the Sixers and Thunder are poised for a resurgence under their new leadership. While the Sixers reached the BBL final but fell short against the Brisbane Heat, the Thunder's WBBL campaign saw standout performances, notably from player of the tournament, Chamari Athapaththu.

However, the Thunder's early exit from the finals and the Sixers' fifth-place finish serve as catalysts for change, prompting Cricket NSW to recalibrate its approach for sustained success.