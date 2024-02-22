Arab League Reiterates Its Support To Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- The Arab League reiterated its support to Somalia in the face of attacks on its sovereignty and territorial integrity on Thursday, according to a letter handwritten by the Arab League Secretary-General AhmAd Abul-Gheit.

The letter was delivered to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud by the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Arab Affairs and National Security Sector, Ambassador Khalil Ibrahim Al Thawadi.

The letter related to the implementation of the league's resolution 8988 that was issued last January 17, it acknowledged the right for Somalia to defend its sovereignty and territory.

The ambassador informed the President of the various measures and actions taken by the Arab League in support of Somalia and the aforementioned resolution, including letters by the Secretary-General sent to the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council's February 2024 President and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission. (end)

