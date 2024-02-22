Biden informs his campaign workers to concentrate on absurd Trump`s declarations

(MENAFN) In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming presidential election, President Joe Biden has reportedly instructed his reelection campaign team to place a heightened focus on rival Donald Trump's "inflammatory" statements, according to sources cited by CNN on Tuesday. The directive from the Democrat is said to be aimed at portraying Trump as unstable and unfit for the presidency, with Biden urging his senior staff to concentrate on what he referred to as the "crazy sh*t" the Republican frontrunner says in public.



Ammar Moussa, the director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, emphasized the stark contrast between Trump and Biden's values and accomplishments, stating, "Donald Trump is the polar opposite of everything President Biden stands for and has accomplished since he took office, and the campaign’s top priority over the next nine months will be laying out that stark choice for voters."



The campaign reportedly expresses concerns that voters may have forgotten what they deem as the "outrageous and unacceptable" aspects of Trump's presidency. There is a perception within the Biden camp that some voters may be viewing Trump's tenure through "rose-colored glasses," prompting the need to highlight what they consider divisive and concerning rhetoric from the former president.



In recent weeks, President Biden has publicly criticized Trump, particularly over the latter's suggestion that he would not defend America's NATO allies falling behind in their defense spending targets. Biden described Trump's attitude as "appalling" and "un-American." This approach to target Trump's controversial statements reportedly came before special counsel Robert Hur described Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory" in his report on the president's alleged mishandling of classified documents.



As the election season gains momentum, the Biden campaign's strategy to underscore Trump's statements as a key focal point brings attention to the evolving dynamics between the two political figures. The emphasis on Trump's rhetoric and policies aims to shape the narrative around the choice voters face in the upcoming election, providing an interesting glimpse into the campaign's tactics and priorities.





