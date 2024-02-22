Tehran claims Israel is cause of Iranian pipeline explosions

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Iran has pointed fingers at Israel, alleging that the recent explosions that damaged two Iranian natural gas pipelines were part of a covert Israeli plot. Javad Owji, Iran's oil minister, asserted that the twin blasts, which occurred in the central Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, as well as the southern Fars province, were intentional acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting gas services in these regions.



Speaking on Wednesday, Owji was quoted by the Washington Post, stating, "The explosion of the gas pipeline was an Israeli plot. The enemy intended to disturb gas service in the provinces and put people’s gas distribution at risk." The Iranian authorities had initially described the incidents as acts of sabotage, and now the accusation against Israel adds a new dimension to the regional tensions.



Israel has not officially responded to these allegations. The country has a history of rarely acknowledging its operations abroad. Moreover, Israel has consistently accused Iran of using militant Islamist groups, including Hamas, to carry out attacks against the Jewish state. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement last month, declared that Israel was actively "attacking" both Iran and its "proxies."



It is essential to note that Tehran has denied any involvement in the deadly Hamas incursion into Israel on October 7, which resulted in approximately 1,200 casualties and triggered Israel's ongoing operation in Gaza. Despite the denial, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi endorsed the raid into Israel as a "legitimate defense of the Palestinian nation" and pledged continued support for the Palestinian cause.



As tensions rise in the region, the accusations and counter-accusations between Iran and Israel introduce a new layer of complexity to the already strained relations. The international community will be closely monitoring developments to understand the potential implications of these allegations on the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.



MENAFN22022024000045015687ID1107885356